Northern Trust Corp Purchases 7,922 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $43,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

