Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.