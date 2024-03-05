Northern Trust Corp Purchases 86,253 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,019,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $41,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NOG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

