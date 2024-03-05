Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $40,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,953. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

