Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

