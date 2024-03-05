Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $43,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.72.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $366.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $375.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.