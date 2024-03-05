Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,011,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,895,000 after buying an additional 98,057 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

