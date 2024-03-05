Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

