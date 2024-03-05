Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,427 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 545,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $89.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

