Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,602 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,665 shares of company stock worth $4,578,783 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

