Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,856 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $42,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,689,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

