Northern Trust Corp Sells 170,306 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $43,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

