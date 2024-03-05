Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,460 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $41,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kirby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

