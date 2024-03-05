Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,632 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $42,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Teradata by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

