Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,656 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 59.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

