Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,656 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 746,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

