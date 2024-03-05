Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,801 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $44,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

