Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,571 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $44,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

