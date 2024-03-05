Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,571 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,756,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $44,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

