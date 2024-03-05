Northern Trust Corp Sells 361,665 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

