Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,080 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 656,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $42,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,467.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.98 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.