Northern Trust Corp Sells 56,550 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,870,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $40,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,912,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

