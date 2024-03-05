Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $44,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

