Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $89.21.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

UMB Financial Profile



UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

