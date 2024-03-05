Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,940 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

