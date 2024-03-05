Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $42,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Commvault Systems by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,262.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $98.63.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

