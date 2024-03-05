Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $460.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

