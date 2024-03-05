Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $42,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

OLLI stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

