Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.31

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and traded as high as $74.24. Onex shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 4,984 shares trading hands.
Onex Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
