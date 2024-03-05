Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.31

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and traded as high as $74.24. Onex shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 4,984 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

