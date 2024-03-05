Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.26

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.26 and traded as high as C$21.27. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$20.88, with a volume of 548,148 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

