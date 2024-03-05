Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.26

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.26 and traded as high as C$21.27. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$20.88, with a volume of 548,148 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. In related news, Director David Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

