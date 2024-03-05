Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $42,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.