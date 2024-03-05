PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.09

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.13. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 152,832 shares.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 10.07%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

