PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.09

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.13. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 152,832 shares.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 10.07%.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
