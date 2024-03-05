Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

