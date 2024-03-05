PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.