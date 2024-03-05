PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Energizer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

