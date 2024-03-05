PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $206.60 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.25 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average of $191.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $715,898. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

