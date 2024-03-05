PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after buying an additional 786,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,553,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,463,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.