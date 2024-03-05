PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,097 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

