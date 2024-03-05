PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 436.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 410,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Construction Partners by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,050.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

