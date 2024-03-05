Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $43,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

