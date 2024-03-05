Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,467,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $41,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after buying an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.