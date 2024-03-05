Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $41,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 2.0 %

Rayonier stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

