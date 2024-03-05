Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $349.95

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.95 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.57). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.42), with a volume of 999,202 shares traded.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.10. The company has a market capitalization of £796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,385.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Redde Northgate

In other news, insider Nicola Rabson bought 2,799 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936.45 ($12,611.31). In other news, insider Nicola Rabson acquired 2,799 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,936.45 ($12,611.31). Also, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62), for a total value of £19,656 ($24,947.33). 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.