Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $349.95

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.95 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.57). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.42), with a volume of 999,202 shares.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.10.

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 4,385.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redde Northgate Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62), for a total transaction of £19,656 ($24,947.33). In other news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62), for a total value of £19,656 ($24,947.33). Also, insider Nicola Rabson bought 2,799 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,936.45 ($12,611.31). 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.