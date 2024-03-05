Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

