RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

