Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $39,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

