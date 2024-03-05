Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

