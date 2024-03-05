Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

